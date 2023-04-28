Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Office arrested Aaron Williams for an outstanding warrant at a residence in Mineral Wells, according to a press release by the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force then executed a search warrant on the residence.

During the search, Agents seized approximately 39 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Julie Fields and Sherri Fields were found at the residence. The two had outstanding warrants.

Aaron Williams, 45, Parkersburg, was arrested for Circuit Court Capias and has pending charges regarding the drugs located in the residence. He was held without bond pending a hearing in front of a Circuit Court Judge

Julie Fields, 29, Parkersburg, was arrested for a warrant for shoplifting. She was arraigned by Magistrate Purkey and released on a $250 Personal Recognizance Bond.

Sherri Fields, 53, Parkersburg, was also arrested for a warrant for Shoplifting and Posession of a Controlled Substance. She was arraigned by Magistrate Kuhl and released on a $2,500 Personal Recognizance Bond.

