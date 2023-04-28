Vienna City Council votes on rezoning a residential property to commercial

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance aiming to rezone a Grand Central address from residential to C1 commercial.

WTAP has more on the organization that wants to set up shop as well as locals’ concerns.

Two locals are asking Vienna City Council to rezone a 57th street property from residential to commercial.

One of the locals explained, “I run a women’s ministry where I give women clothing at no charge at all.”

They say it will benefit the community.

“It’s doing good things. I’ve been running for about a year now and have seen over a hundred women come through…,” the local said.

According to Council Member Jim Leach, there are multiple restrictions on the property that ban gambling, strip clubs, and more due to zoning and a signed deed. According to the law director, the signed deed applies to the current property owners and almost all future property owners.

“You’re not allowed to sell alcohol north of 20th street, correct? Already. There are restrictions already with respect to the zoning ordinance by being located across the street from the church will pose additional restrictions…,” he said.

The deed also bans cannabis sales, vape stores, adult entertainment, etc. at the property.

The locals pushing for rezoning add that it won’t bring in heavy traffic since it’s run by appointment.

Some locals, however, are concerned.

For instance, there are worries about the businesses that could come in after the ministry due to its rezoning to commercial.

One local said, “I just…I want to protect the kids and I worry about that. Protect property values…,”

Council Member Kim Williams also brought up parking safety concerns. That and it feeling out of place.

She said, “Our business commercial district ends at 34th street. This is clear up at 57th street. This is kind of going to be a little fish out of water.”

Another local brought up a lack of sidewalk and the impact on traffic, saying people can’t walk there.

She said. “This is not going to be a store you walk to. It’s going to be a store you drive to. Grand Central is too busy.”

Another local who lives by the property voiced that she didn’t want strangers coming and going close to her house.

There was also disagreement over whether or not this rezoning ordinance aligns with the comprehensive plan.

The locals who want to rezone the property told WTAP that they were told that they can’t run their clothing ministry at the 57th Street Grand Central Avenue location with it being zoned residential even though the organization doesn’t make money. Williams, however, believes that they don’t have to rezone the property to run the organization there.

All city council members except Kim Williams voted in favor of the ordinance.

Since this was only the first reading of the ordinance, there will be another reading of the ordinance coming up.

