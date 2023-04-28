Wood County Commission discusses action plan for condemned trailers in Gihon Terraces

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite numerous county inspections and complaints over the years, a number of condemned trailers have been left at the Gihon Terraces mobile home park since at least 2020, according to former Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson.

Earlier this month, Robinson issued an order to the property owner requesting a plan of action to remove at least 19 condemned mobile homes. During today’s county commission meeting, Robinson said that the property owner has responded with a plan of action.

But a wrinkle emerged when the property owner requested that the asbestos inspections required for the trailers prior to demolition be waived, a power the county does not possess as the inspections are state mandated. Commission president Blair Couch expressed some vexation over the lack of resolution to the ongoing problem. “That’s the thing,” Couch said. “These trailer park owners know the law to be able to evict people and, you know, they’re really good at that. But God forbid they get stuck with something on our end.”

WTAP has reached out to the property management company for comment from the property owner but has not received a reply.

