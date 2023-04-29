Boys & Girls Club car show fundraiser returns to Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County welcomed car fanatics to their Putnam Howe Drive location to support club activities. .

The fundraiser supports summer programs for children, such as weekly field trips and trips to a swimming pool.

The car show and fundraiser featured prizes, food, and raffles

Site coordinator Daphne Miller discussed educational benefits of the programs.

“We also offer different learning programs to keep the kids from falling backwards in school and make sure they are on the same learning path, that way they can keep succeeding until the next school year.”

Approximately 30 vehicles were featured in the fundraiser. More information about summer programs can be found on the club’s website: www.bgcwcoh.org

