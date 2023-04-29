Brenton Strange selected 61st overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange drafted by Jaguars in second round of the NFL draft
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg Big Reds football player Brenton Strange had his dreams come true on Friday night, as he was selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a four year career with the Big Reds in which he caught 186 passes and 23 touchdowns, Brenton committed to Penn State as a tight end and caught 11 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions.

He now will be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence and the defending AFC South Champions.

Brenton was the sixth tight end taken in the draft, and the final one selected in the second round, and is the first ever Parkersburg Big Red to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate

Latest News

Brenton Strange
Brenton Strange holds draft party ahead of day two of NFL Draft
Brenton Strange drafted
Brenton Strange drafted by Jaguars
South Harrison Williamstown
South Harrison at Williamstown Softball
Williamstown St. Marys
Williamstown at St. Marys Baseball