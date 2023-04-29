Brenton Strange selected 61st overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg Big Reds football player Brenton Strange had his dreams come true on Friday night, as he was selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a four year career with the Big Reds in which he caught 186 passes and 23 touchdowns, Brenton committed to Penn State as a tight end and caught 11 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions.

He now will be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence and the defending AFC South Champions.

Brenton was the sixth tight end taken in the draft, and the final one selected in the second round, and is the first ever Parkersburg Big Red to be selected in the NFL Draft.

