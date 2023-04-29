Children’s Home Society of W. VA. to hold 7th annual fairy tale ball

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is holding its 7th annual Fairy Tale Ball on Saturday, April 29th.

The ball will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Parkersburg.

The annual event raises money for the children’s home society’s foster care and adoption programs.

The event will feature live music, a silent auction, and a cash bar.

Attendees are encouraged to wear formal attire to stay with the fairytale theme.

All proceeds go toward local princes and princesses finding their forever home.

