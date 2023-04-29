The City of Belpre considers bringing in a bus route - An upcoming townhall seeks public feedback

Belpre city officials are seeking the public's feedback on a potential upcoming bus route.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre is considering putting in a bus route through town but first officials want your feedback.

There will be a town hall in which you can voice your opinions - whether you support it or not.

Belpre’s mayor Mike Lorentz said officials will explain the proposed route and how it will work.

He said a big factor in looking into this project has been Belpre’s growth and how connected it’s become to Parkersburg.

“I think it’s really time. You know, we’re closer neighbors to Parkersburg than anybody else and it would make sense that that bus line runs through town and can pick up and deliver to Parkersburg and Parkersburg people to us whether it be in the restaurants, the medical facilities…,” Lorentz said.

The town hall will be at Belpre’s city council chambers at 7pm on May 4th.

