The community comes together to continue raising awareness for child abuse across the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia DHHR hosted an annual event Friday afternoon to raise awareness for child abuse across the MOV.

Local police, DHHR, North Star CAC works and more were in attendance to show their support and spread awareness.

Some others were there to share their story. That would be foster parent, Darliss Eichhorn, who stood in front of the crowd and shared her personal story, a full circle story.

“When I got that call that night to go pick up a child in need I knew God was leading me to that path, that was my calling,” Eichhorn said.

Friday afternoon was such a special, emotional day for Eichhorn because she once was one of those kids that are being recognized.

“This is very personal to me because I was that child about 50 years ago I was that abused, neglected, abandoned child that I was taken in to a foster home. Very loving home that changed my life forever. If I wasn’t given that opportunity I honestly do not know where I would be today,” said Eichhorn.

Eichhorn received a call in 2020 that a 17 month old baby needed somewhere to stay for the night and while Eichhorn was unsure she knew it was the right thing to do.

“So, it was on December 19, 2020 just a normal Saturday night everyone was hanging out with friends and family and it was about 8:30 at night that I got a phone call that a little boy was dropped off at the Parkersburg Police Department and they had nowhere to take him so I took him in for the night to keep him safe. It was very emotional, overwhelmed,” said Eichhorn.

Now Eichhorn tells her story to help bring awareness to the problem in the community.

“I tell my story to help touch people or bring awareness to the community on this very serious reality of all the children in need in this area,” Eichhorn said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.