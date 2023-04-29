Community comes together to raise awareness for Spina Bifida 5K

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon members of the community came together at Civitan Park to show their support to those with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that impacts the spinal cord and nerves.

The 5K will help raise money for day-to-day expenses such as wheelchairs, ramps, medical bills and other expenses.

Jessica Huck, the president of the Spina Bifida fund, says she started this event six years ago because she has had to deal with the experiences first hand and knows how difficult it could be.

“I did it because we struggled when I first had my son. My son is actually in a wheelchair, he still manages well and he still transfers in and out of his wheelchair. He also has an aid at school that helps him with things,” said Huck.

Huck hopes that events like these will give hope to people with Spina Bifida and the loved ones who have to deal with it.

