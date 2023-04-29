Local child advocacy center found out results from statewide campaign

NSCAC's goal was surpassed in the High5Drive
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the statewide High5Drvie wraps up local child advocacy center found out where they stand with two days left.

North Star Child Advocacy Center had a goal of 618 hands which is the number of kids the center helped during 2022.

Every time someone donated $5, a hand was given for them to show their support.

North Star Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Greg Collins shared how this campaign helps them in all they do.

“It’s nice to have the money but the purpose of this campaign was to raise awareness. When you see that number of hands on the wall with the messages, and realize that every hand; that’s a child that came through our center’s doors in need of service,” said Collins.

President and CEO of Williamstown Bank Sharon Anderson shared with Collins that they have 723 hands both through the banks and online.

For more information on the campaign you can visit High5Drive.

