Local robotics team participated in a worldwide competition

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local robotics team had the honor of participating in a worldwide robotics competition.

The You Spin Me Right ‘Round team from Ravenswood High School finished two days of competition with a 6 to 4 win.

According to a post on Ravenswood High School’s Facebook page the team had the second highest rank out of the teams from West Virginia.

The team was made up of Cade Curfman, David McGraw, Michael McGraw, assistants Brandon Haynes and Zach Bigley.

Toni Burks is the head coach, and Brent Jones and Chase Jarrell are Assistant Coaches.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.