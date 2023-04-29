Memorial Health Foundation takes strides with record-breaking fashion show

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Locals strutted down the runway for Memorial Health Foundation’s annual fashion show Friday night.

Cancer patients and survivors were the stars of the night.

Laurie Mullen, who walked the runway, told WTAP, “I finished my radiation on Monday of this week so I rang the bell.”

It’s all in the name of a good cause.

Memorial Health Foundation’s Executive Director Jarrett Stull said in a speech before the show, “This is about supporting our loved ones, our friends, our neighbors, and community members who are in treatment at the beginning of their diagnosis and those who have yet to be diagnosed.”

All money raised goes towards the Cancer Center Patient Emergency Fund and the Breast Health Fund. This helps local cancer patients get medication, wigs, transportation to and from appointments, and more.

One speaker said, “The main reason that cancer patients miss their appointments is because they either don’t have transportation or they can’t drive themselves.”

Stull added, “Then our Breast Health Fund ensures that anyone who is underinsured or uninsured can receive the diagnostic testing that they need.”

This year was a record-breaking year.

“This year, we already know coming into this night’s event, we’ve raised more than $110,000. It’s the largest year on record,” Stull said.

All those funds stay local.

Even the outfits models wore were from local clothing merchants.

Mullen said, “I’m wearing Sugar Maple and I have an outfit on now so this is my first outfit and we’ll change later into another one.”

You could hear the support of the community as every cancer patient and survivor was cheered on walking down the runway.

