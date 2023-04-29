Parkersburg residents work to turn ideas into action

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The area’s first Community Democracy Ambassador Program took place Saturday at the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library’s Emerson branch.

Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania organized the event.

Organizers believe the program provides an opportunity for Parkersburg residents to turn their vision for community improvement into action.

Program Manager Meagan Niebler said the event is a small but necessary step to make a positive impact in a given community.

“We know that folks care deeply about their community but don’t know where to go with their ideas. So, our goal is to help people see how decisions are made about what we care about and how can I use my natural strength to be part of those decisions.”

Monthly calls are also available to connect with Ambassadors across the Ohio River Valley to plan and engage with others as you move your vision to action.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.