Stuffed animals are spending the night at a local library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids said goodnight to their stuffed animals at Emerson Library this evening.

The children’s library is holding their annual stuffed animal sleepover though, if history repeats itself, the stuffed animals will be having more fun than sleep.

The kids went around and introduced their stuffed animals, sang a bedtime song, had a bedtime story, and did a craft before saying goodnight to their stuffies.

In the morning the kids will return to the library where they will pick up their stuffed animals and see all of the fun shenanigans they got into.

