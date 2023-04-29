West Virginia State Police Cadet Testing coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Police Cadet Testing will take place in Parkersburg next week.

According to a press release from the WVSP testing will take place at Parkersburg High School on Thursday May 4th.

They ask that walk ins should be at the testing site no later than 8 am with the tests starting promptly at 9 am.

For more information on the testing you can visit West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.