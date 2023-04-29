West Virginia State Police Cadet Testing coming to Parkersburg

WVSP open cadet testing dates and location
WVSP open cadet testing dates and location(West Virginia State Police)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Police Cadet Testing will take place in Parkersburg next week.

According to a press release from the WVSP testing will take place at Parkersburg High School on Thursday May 4th.

They ask that walk ins should be at the testing site no later than 8 am with the tests starting promptly at 9 am.

For more information on the testing you can visit West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate

Latest News

Camden Clark was just one business that allowed parents to bring their kids to work
This is Home: Local businesses participate in take your kids to work day
Cadet testing will be in Parkersburg
State Police Cadet Testing coming to Parkersburg
The team had success at VEX World Championship
Ravenswood Robotics Team participated in VEX World Championships
NSCAC's goal was surpassed in the High5Drive
High5Drive is wrapping up
Kids dropped off their stuffed animals for a sleep over at a local library
Stuffed animals are spending the night at a local library