WVU-P hosts ‘Making Connections with Family Resources’ event

By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The event today kicked off at 10 a.m. filled with families searching for resources that could help benefit their families.

It supplied each family with resources for those struggling with mental health. United Way, WIC, Home Society of West Virginia and more were available at the event.

Lead Family Coordinator, Roxanne Chaney, says todays event was simply just to make the public aware.

“For one thing if they access the services that’s needed of course it is going to enrich the family and it’s also going to enrich the community. As I mentioned before it’s going to help in schools so when they’re at school and if they have a behavior plan it’ll help in the school system and also when they’re out in the community,” Chaney said.

Chaney believes that these benefits can only help benefit each person who decided to use them.

If you missed the event today and would like to learn more you can click here for more information.

