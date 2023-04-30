Annual Fairy Tale Ball was held to benefit local children’s society

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - People who attended the Fairy Tale Ball had a magical night filled with music and dancing in their best dresses.

Food, photos, and a silent auction were some of the night’s activities.

The ball was an opportunity for the community to come out and raise money, and find out more about the organization.

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia provides help to kids and families; from adoption and foster care to emergency shelter care and much more.

The Fairy Tale Ball started at 6 pm at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna.

All proceeds from tonight’s event go towards finding forever families and a happily ever after for the children.

