The Castle to host cemetery tours

The Castle in Marietta is kicking off its annual cemetery tour series next month.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle in Marietta is kicking off its annual cemetery tour series next month.

The “Along the Banks of the Ohio” cemetery tour will take place in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown on May 13. The historic cemetery dates back to before the formation of the state of West Virginia.

Among those interred in the cemetery are members of the Williams family who founded Williamstown.

Registration information can be found at the Castle’s website.

