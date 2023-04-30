Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals

BU warns students of potential threat to personal cybersecurity
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University experienced a cybersecurity attack early Sunday morning, and they’re investigating the impact. The university has taken steps in response to the attack, including postponing final exams and assignments. Joshua Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield University, wants to stress that while they are working to fix the issue, no one should log in to any Bluefield University account, including email.

“Right now, don’t get on any of our systems at the moment. Access through logging in might open up... your personal devices and your own systems up for invasion, so we want to make sure everybody’s off the system now and for the moment just hang tight while we work with professionals to assess the situation and are able to move forward from there,” says Cline.

Cline adds, the breach originated in the university’s email system. There is no timeframe yet for when the issue will be fixed and final assignments can be taken, but Bluefield University will keep people updated through RAM-Alert text and Bluefield University social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Reported murder-suicide in Reno
Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft
Brenton Strange selected 61st overall by Jacksonville Jaguars
A crash leaves at least one injured.
At least one is injured in crash with USPS vehicle

Latest News

Fairy Tale Ball for the Children's Home Society of West Virginia
Annual Fairy Tale Ball was held to benefit local children’s society
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed by New York Giants
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
WVU Defensive Tackle Dante Stills selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft
Ambassadors exchange ideas with area residents.
Parkersburg residents work to turn ideas into action