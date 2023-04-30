A look at the new National Weather Service Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some of our Meteorologist recently had the opportunity to visit the National Weather Service Center in Charleston as part of the center’s media outreach.

Our Meteorologists met with Meteorologists employed by the NWS, and took a tour of the building which included the weather operations support.

This area is where data from the ASOS weather stations and Doppler Radar is sent to.

The highlight of the tour was the Science on a Sphere (SOS) display.

The SOS display is a sphere in the center of the room where projectors can show everything from current weather and ocean currents to even tracking sea turtles.

The display can help teachers share information about the Earth in a unique way.

For more information on the SOS display you can visit WV Technology Park - Science on a Sphere .

