Smoot Theatre opens to the public in honor of jazz appreciation month

Smoot Theatre
Smoot Theatre(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Historic Smoot Theatre opened today to present hometown April jazz.

April is jazz appreciation month and the Smooth Theatre made sure to celebrate the best way they know how, with a musical presentation.

First on the schedule was the Blennerhassett Middle School Jazz Ensemble that played Green Onions (1962) and Tangerine (1942).

Then the Smoot Theatre House Band performed Moon River (1961), Invitation (1944), Take the A Train (1939) and more for the main act of todays event.

Together the combined bands concluded the event by playing America The Beautiful.

Lead volunteer, Felice Jorgeson, says she believes bringing professional artists to the area can only benefit the younger generation.

“Well I think it means they know that they play better than I play so I’ve got some ways to go and I need to practice more and this looks like fun and they need to be enjoying it. I think the kids enjoy it. He’s a kid that is going to be part of this next year and his name is. Brayden Beagle. So he’s helping me and he is learning all about this too,” said Jorgeson.

Jorgeson added that she hopes each kid today can become motivated and inspired by the music heard today.

