WVU Defensive Tackle Dante Stills selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft

Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record(wdtv)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Dante Stills, a defensive tackle from the West Virginia University Mountaineers, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with pick 213 in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stills is now the first Mountaineer to be selected in the draft since 2021 when Tony Fields II was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft.

Stills finishes up his five year career in Morgantown with 24.5 sacks as well as 53 tackles for loss.

He now joins a new look defense in Arizona as this will be Jonathan Gannon’s first year as a head coach.

