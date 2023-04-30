WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed by New York Giants

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Bryce Ford-Wheaton(WDTV)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, West Virginia University wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton was officially signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Ford-Wheaton may not have been selected in the draft, but his football career continues as he signs on with the Giants just a couple hours following the conclusion of the draft.

After four season with the Mountaineers, Ford-Wheaton finishes his career in West Virginia with 1,867 yards receiving on 143 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

He now joins the New York Giants receiving corps looking to fight for a roster spot.

