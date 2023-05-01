Belpre high school begins to celebrate the construction of a new track

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The track at Belpre high school is being replaced after years of issues.

“They haven’t been able to practice for a while now but this new track will allow them to,” said Athletic Director, Tyler Schaad.

Schaad says that members of the track team has had to use neighboring schools track in different situations.

But now that this track is being built it gives the student-athletes and the school an advantage they haven’t had in a long time.

“Being able to hold meet is not only a revenue maker but also just a sense of pride for the students so there is that but also there is practice. They haven’t been able to practice like they should in a long time with the track being torn up the way it has been. So, the practice time is really great and then being able to hold both high school and junior high meets is an exciting thing for the future,” said Schaad.

The track was scheduled to be finished by the end of August but Schaad says they are ahead of schedule and he expects the track to be done by early August. The track will also be open to the public when it is finished.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.