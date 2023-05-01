Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 1, 2023
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – One person was arrested after a high-speed chase resulted in the seizure of two kilos of cocaine by Ravenswood Police.

Raphael S. Cunningham of Ann Arbor, Michigan was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and reckless fleeing, according to a statement from the Ravenswood Police Department.

The pursuit and resulting drug seizure occurred on the evening of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Cunningham was driving a car without a license plate when he was followed by Ravenswood Police.

Cunningham rapidly increased his speed and began to weave in and out of traffic, driving at speeds higher than 125 mph as police pursued him.

Cunningham wrecked his car near Crow Summit and fled into the woods. Officers arrested Cunningham after he refused to comply with orders and attempted to resist arrest.

Officers then searched Cunningham’s car after smelling marijuana in the vehicle and found two kilos of cocaine inside a brown paper bag in the front passenger floorboard.

Cunningham’s bond was set at $200,000. He is currently being housed in the South-Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

