Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested

GLOUSTER, OH (WTAP) - A man in Athens County was arrested on Saturday after police found drugs and large amount of cash following a search warrant execution.

In a Facebook post by the Glouster Police Department, Thomas Hogue, age 51 of Glouster, was arrested on Saturday April 29th after an execution of a search warrant at addresses on Braun Street and Summit Street in the Village of Glouster.

The Glouster Police Department got the search warrant after stopping Hogue in his vehicle. They found narcotics and a large amount of cash at that time.

According to that post, officers had been receiving information that a large amount of drugs would be present in Hogue’s home and that he was actively selling illegal drugs to citizens in the area. A large amount of Marijuana, Xanax, and Cocaine, and several items that are commonly used to sell and distribute illegal drugs were found inside the residence.

Large amounts of cash and drugs found following search warrant execution (Glouster Police Department)

