Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUSTER, OH (WTAP) - A man in Athens County was arrested on Saturday after police found drugs and large amount of cash following a search warrant execution.

In a Facebook post by the Glouster Police Department, Thomas Hogue, age 51 of Glouster, was arrested on Saturday April 29th after an execution of a search warrant at addresses on Braun Street and Summit Street in the Village of Glouster.

The Glouster Police Department got the search warrant after stopping Hogue in his vehicle. They found narcotics and a large amount of cash at that time.

According to that post, officers had been receiving information that a large amount of drugs would be present in Hogue’s home and that he was actively selling illegal drugs to citizens in the area. A large amount of Marijuana, Xanax, and Cocaine, and several items that are commonly used to sell and distribute illegal drugs were found inside the residence.

Large amounts of cash and drugs found following search warrant execution
Large amounts of cash and drugs found following search warrant execution(Glouster Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Reported murder-suicide in Reno
Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft
Brenton Strange selected 61st overall by Jacksonville Jaguars
A crash leaves at least one injured.
At least one is injured in crash with USPS vehicle

Latest News

Discussing the future of the Pleasants Power Station
Discussing the future of the Pleasants Power Station
Local HS junior donates bicycles to Jess's House
Local Frontier High School junior donates five bikes to women’s transitional living program
Smoot Theatre
Smoot Theatre opens to the public in honor of jazz appreciation month
The Castle to host cemetery tours
The Castle to host cemetery tours