Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott Dye has been sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. Two counts being second degree felonies and the other two being fourth degree felonies.

This sentence came in the Washington County Courthouse by the hands of Judge Mark Kerenyi.

This sentencing came after Dye was found with child pornography in his possession.

Dye will serve the term of his four charges in concurrent years after the prosecuting attorney asked for the charges to be consecutive findings.

