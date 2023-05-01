Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges

Scott Dye sentencing
Scott Dye sentencing(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott Dye has been sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. Two counts being second degree felonies and the other two being fourth degree felonies.

This sentence came in the Washington County Courthouse by the hands of Judge Mark Kerenyi.

This sentencing came after Dye was found with child pornography in his possession.

Dye will serve the term of his four charges in concurrent years after the prosecuting attorney asked for the charges to be consecutive findings.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed by New York Giants
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Reported murder-suicide in Reno

Latest News

National Heatstroke prevention day
The nation acknowledges May 1st as National Heatstroke Prevention Day
Belpre track
Belpre high school begins to celebrate the construction of a new track
Sen. Capito reintroduces bill to improve mental health care in emergency departments
OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers