Obituary: Anderson, Nancy Lee

Nancy Lee Anderson, 84 of Vienna passed away April 29, 2023 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born August 25, 1938 in Nelsonville, OH., and was raised in Marietta the daughter of the late Donald and Ruby Lucille Waters Lent.

Nancy had a wonderful, giving heart who never met a stranger and was most proud of raising her children and being a caregiver to many people throughout her life. She was a Christian by faith.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Goodwin of Belpre, OH. David Anderson of Vienna, WV. and Terry L. Anderson (Sharon) of Williamstown, WV. Her grandchildren, Nancy Marie Emerick and Kailynn Anderson and her great grandchildren, Courtney and Liam. Her sisters, Barbara Oxley (Melvin) of Athens, OH. and Judy Davis of Parkersburg. One brother, James Johnson of Circleville, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claridge Franklin Anderson in 1976 and her siblings, Mary Lou Lent, Naomi Lent, Carol Sue Lent, Flora Belle Lent, Marion Lent, Paul Lent (Terri) and Bob Lent (Lilly).

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8pm.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kuppuswamy and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

