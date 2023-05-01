Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon

Christina Louise Gordon Blair, 39 of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away April 29, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born April 18, 1984 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James “Bob” Gordon Jr. and Mary Louise Jones Gordon of Parkersburg.

Christina was a homemaker and a graduate of PHS, class of 2002. She previously worked for Burger King, Sams and Wal-Mart. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being a mother and aunt and trips with her family to the beach.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her son Christian M. Blair, three brothers: James Gordon III (Tina) of Parkersburg, Jeff Gordon (Melody) of Oklahoma City, OK and William Gordon (Kelly) of Vienna, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews (who called Christina Aunt TeeTee), and special cousin Dominique Tozzi of Youngstown, OH.

Funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 6-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.