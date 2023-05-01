Obituary: Boone, Helen “Petie” Shafer
Helen “Petie” Shafer Boone, 99, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born September 10, 1923 in Cassville, WV. A daughter of the late Charles R. Cordray and Emma B. Morris.
She previously worked at Monongahela Power Co. in Morgantown, WV in the Collection and Credit Department. Helen was a member of the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, Gihon C.E.O.’S, 4- H, United Methodist Women, and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed quilting, attending church, flowers, Hershey’s chocolate with almonds and spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Susan J. Morrison; a step daughter, Laura Sandy; a son, Douglas E. Shafer; two step sons, Terry Boone (Karen) and Michael Boone; three grandchildren, Kym Hyson (Brian), Amy Blasher (Todd), Mark Shafer (Michelle); seven great grandchildren, Emma and Evan Hyson, Matthew and Reagan Blasher, Madison, Alex, Carter Shafer; several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Earl Shafer; her second husband, Hugh C. Boone; three sisters, and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Beverly Hills Cemetery in Morgantown, WV. Visitation will be 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, May, 3, 2023 at the funeral home.
She was an incredible woman loved by many- the life of the party!
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Cedar Grove for her care.
Memorial donations may be made to South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Boone family.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.