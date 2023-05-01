Obituary: Cale, Richard E. ”Rick”

Richard E. “Rick” Cale, 70, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family April 28, 2023. He was the son of the late Clyde and Virginia Ice Cale. A graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1970, he worked at Ravens Metal until it closed, was a Boilermaker Local #667 and retired as a welder having worked in Hawaii and Antarctica. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joshua “Duke” Cale, a nephew Kevin Sees, a sister-in-law Frankie “Mickey” Glatz and three brothers-in-law John Boyce, Homer Sees and Ron Gildow.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching the birds at the feeders his wife kept full of seed. A loving husband, father and “Pappy”, he is survived by his wife and partner of 51 years Colleen Glatz Cale; children Richard (Stacie) Cale, Darin (Crissenda) Cale, Miranda “Chipmunk” Cale, Speedi (Jeremy Batten) Cale, Kitten (Levi) Watson and Dusti (Chris) Hartford; grandchildren Eliana “Peach Fuzz”, Arin “AJ”, Morgan, Moriah, Sadee, Lillian “Fluff”, Logan “Flea”, London “BooBoo”, Sonya “Squeak”, Rayann “Cricket”, William “Flint”, Lindsey “Mousie”, Lathan “Froggy”, Gage “Spyder”, Carson “Wolf” and Adryon; siblings Merle (Libby) Cale, Betty Sees Gildow, Lawrence “Karen” Cale, Steve “Sherry” Cale, Mary Helen (Roger) Whipkey, and Ann Boyce and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Cale officiating. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Cale family.

