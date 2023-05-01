Obituary: Hockenberry, Charles Sr.

Charles “Chuck” Hockenberry Sr., 89, of Lowell, Ohio passed away Saturday April 29th, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2nd, 1933 to Raymond and Dorothy Hockenberry.

He graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1950. After high school, Charles worked through Labors Local 639 for Bergen Brothers Inc. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 429 in Lebanon, Ohio. Charles enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, fast pitched softball, and coached baseball from pee wee league through colt league. He also pitched horse shoe and beat the world champ three times. He was a part of the Devola and Lowell Water Boards and a member of the Lowell United Methodist Church. Charles was a fan of Fort Frye sports teams, Ohio State, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Charles is survived by his three sons, Charles Jr. (Debbie), Larry (Martine), and Jay (Tonda); two sisters, Glenda Camden and Norma Jean Pitzer; four grandchildren, Eric (Jessica), Stacy (James), Kristen (Josh), Jacklyn (Brandon); and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Elijah.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Irene Hockenberry whom he married on February 21st, 1952; his parents; grandson Chad; and two brothers, Jim and Bob Hockenberry.

The family would like to thank Shrivers Hospice and L-A Fire and Rescue Squad for their care over the years. The family would also like to thank Dr. Daniel Fisher and his staff at the MMH ICU unit for their attentive and thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shrivers Hospice and the Mid-Ohio Valley Humane Society.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Zack Waite officiating, along with Masonic Lodge services.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hockenberry family

