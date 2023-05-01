Obituary: Mellert, Lucie Anne

Lucie Anne Mellert, 90, of Washington, WV passed away Friday April 28, 2023 at Rockland Ridge Nursing Home. She had been living with her son and “Daughter” in law James and Mary Kelly in Washington and was receiving the best care. Lucie was formerly from Charleston, Dunbar, and Pt. Pleasant, WV.

Preceding her in death was her love, William J. Mellert, who she married in 1958; parents West Virginia artist Grace Martin Taylor and Attorney Wilbur C. Frame; son David Kelly; and daughter Mary Mellert.

She is survived by her son James Floyd Kelly III “daughter” in law Mary Frances Kelly; grandsons Joshua James Kelly (Dayna) and Brian David Kelly; and two great grandsons Isaac and Liam Kelly. Lucie was blessed to be named mom, mamaw, mommy #2, sister, and aunt by those who felt that closeness and who have kept in touch with her.

Lucie was a member of Washington United Methodist Church, was born in Charleston, WV, attended Mason College of Music and Fine Arts (merging with University of Charleston), and West Virginia University. She was a former United States Navy Reserves YNTS, 3rd Class Petty Officer. Her employment included office management, full charge bookkeeper, accountant, and public relations. At one time, she was involved in processing federal funds for water and sewer systems.

Lucie is best well known for “On The Town” photos for 15 years for the Charleston Gazette Mail. She was recipient of the Distinguished West Virginia Awards from Governors Underwood and Wise; Commendation for Volunteer Service from Governor Wise; and the West Virginia Mountaineer Award from now Unites States Senator Joe Manchin. She also received awards from West Virginia Women’s Commission, Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston FestivALL, WVU Foundation, WVU Woodburn Circle, WVU Libraries, and many others.

Lucie is included in numerous publications of Marques Who’s Who, American Biographical Institute, and The World Who’s Who of Women, Cambridge England Vol. 6, 1981. She founded two anti-litter campaigns, one for Dunbar during the 1970s and one beginning 1996, all of Kanawha County Schools; lasting six years.

One of her appointments was Commissioner of Kanawha County Parks for fourteen years, retiring as President. She was a member (and at times founding member, charter member, servings as an officer or president) of numerous clubs and organizations. To name a few National Federation of Press Woman forty years, Charleston Area Alliance, DAR, many national and local museums, and art organizations, WV Symphony League, WVU Foundation, and WVU Woodburn Circle Society.

Lucie donated a large quantity of Grace Martin Taylor art to WVU Art Gallery, WV Cultural Center, University of Charleston, plus other art donations. She also compiled and donated large quantities of Grace Martin Taylor historical material/information to the WVU Libraries and History of which Lucie Anne Mellert is also included.

Services will be Wednesday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverends James Kelly, III and Brian Long will officiate. Private inurnment for both Lucie and William Mellert will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 PM.

