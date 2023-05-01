Obituary: Snodgrass, Geneva “Ernestine”

Geneva “Ernestine” Snodgrass, 91, of Harrisville, WV, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospice in Charleston, WV. She was born on June 13, 1931, in Harrisville, WV a daughter of the late Richard W. Elder. Jr. and Jessie Inez (Jones) Elder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert (Bob) Snodgrass, a sister, Joan Moore, and brother, Kester Elder. She was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1948. Ernestine was a long-time member of the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Harrisville, WV. She devoted her life to her family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress, excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed newspaper crossword puzzles.

She will be missed by her children, Charlotte (David) Lemley of Sewickley, PA, Christie Rafacz of Deltona, Fl, and Cheryl Clark of Charleston, WV; her grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Bunner, Matt (Misty) Siebel, Jennifer (Stephen) Shepard, Catherine Lemley, and Austin Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Rachael, Madison, Brooklyn, Brayleigh, Logan, and Paige as well as great-great grandchildren, Harper, Baylee, and Benny.

A service will take place at 11am, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Reverend Bill Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at the Harrisville IOOF in Harrisville, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, Monday, from 6-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department at 612 E. Main Street Harrisville, WV 26362.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

