OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 1, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is bringing awareness to the potential increase of motorcycles on roadways.

The OSHP reminds all motorcyclists to ride trained and sober.

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment, and riding with proper endorsements will help protect motorcycle drivers, according to a statement from OSHP.

Helmets are required by Ohio law for riders under the age of 18 and drivers with less than a year of experience. Passengers must wear helmets when drivers are required to do so.

From 2018 to 2022 there were nearly 20,000 traffic crashes involving motorcycles resulting in the death of nearly 1,000 motorcyclists. More than 5,000 others were injured.

For more information on motorcycle safety visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.

