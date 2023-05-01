OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is opening recruitment to anyone who has an Ohio Basic Peace Officer certification and two years of Ohio law enforcement experience.

Applicants would apply as lateral cadets with the intent of becoming state troopers, according to a release from OSHP Colonel Charles A. Jones.

Applications will be accepted throughout May of 2023 and the new lateral cadet class is expected to begin training in September.

The release says the Patrol will pay those selected into the class during their training at the Academy and starting pay upon graduation for an Ohio state trooper is $31.19 per hour after July 1.

A summary of the Highway Patrol Lateral Cadet requirements and other information is listed below:

  • Must have a current Ohio Basic Peace Officer certification with two years of continuous full-time law enforcement experience with an Ohio agency.
  • Academy training will be shortened to 12 weeks from the traditional six-month program.
  • Lateral class cadets will be placed at a post within 50 air miles of their residence upon graduation.
  • Must pass a physical assessment based on the Cooper Standard of the 30th percentile prior to acceptance into the class.

For more information or to apply, visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov and click on ‘OSHP Recruitment.’

