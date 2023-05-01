Sen. Capito reintroduces bill to improve mental health care in emergency departments

(GRAYDC)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was one of two U.S. Senators to reintroduce the Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act.

The legislation would improve the way patients receive mental health care for mental illness in emergency departments, according to a statement from Capito.

The bipartisan bill would create a competitive grant program for emergency departments that update mental health care models.

The Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act was created in part due to a growing demand for mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation recognizes that needs vary by patient, provider, and community and allows emergency departments to design the solutions that will best work for them.

Specifically, the legislation would:

  • Authorize a competitive grant program for emergency departments to implement innovative approaches to securing prompt access to appropriate follow-on care for individuals experiencing acute mental health episodes and presenting for care in emergency departments. Such innovative approaches could include:
  • Expedite transition to post-emergency care through expanded coordination with regional service providers, assessment, peer navigators, bed availability tracking and management, transfer protocol development, networking infrastructure development, and transportation services.
  • Increase the supply of inpatient psychiatric beds and alternative care settings, such as regional emergency psychiatric units.
  • Expand approaches to providing psychiatric care in the emergency department—including tele-psychiatric support and other remote psychiatric consultations, peak period crisis clinics, or creating dedicated psychiatric emergency service units.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed by New York Giants
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Reported murder-suicide in Reno

Latest News

OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers
OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Ravenswood Cocaine Seizure
Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase
Annual Fairy Tale Ball was held to benefit local children’s society
Annual Fairy Tale Ball was held to benefit local children’s society