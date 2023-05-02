Belpre City Council holds special meeting

The Belpre City Council met in a special session earlier this evening to discuss two pressing resolutions.
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre City Council met in a special session earlier this evening to discuss two pressing resolutions.

Due to the urgency of the resolutions, the council voted to consider both without the resolutions being read at three meetings, which is usually required.

The first resolution concerned appointing Councilman Paul Wallace and Safety-Service Director Connie Hoblitzell to represent the city at an auction on May 6.

The second resolution concerned approving a lease agreement between the City of Belpre and the City of Belpre EMS Inc. that codifies how the EMS service can lease vehicles and fire stations from the city. That resolution was amended to raise the amount of money the EMS service is obligated to spend on vehicle maintenance before receiving funds from the city from $1,000 to $5,000.

Both resolutions were passed by the council unanimously.

