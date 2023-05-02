Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department has filed a lawsuit against the City of Belpre and Fire Department Chief Anthony Cronin. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the city terminated their contract with the fire department without cause in January 2023.

The suit also alleges that the city has continued to use equipment and vehicles owned by the fire department despite ending that contract and refused to return that equipment and that Anthony Cronin and the city conspired to quote “invent a reason upon which the City would rely to terminate the Contract and Damage BVFD.”

The fire department is seeking damages of $25,000 for several claims against the city, as well as damages from Anthony Cronin.

WTAP has reached out to Cronin, the fire department, and several city officials, none of whom were able to provide comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.