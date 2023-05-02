Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season

WTAP spoke with park assistant superintendent Brent Baker about what’s in store for the park over the next few months.
Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season
Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island State Park opened to the public for the season on May 2.

WTAP spoke with park assistant superintendent Brent Baker about what’s in store for the park over the next few months. Baker highlighted upcoming nature activities like the Wings of Wonder Birds of Prey program planned for early July. Baker also highlighted the Art on the Island program, for which the park is partnering with the Parkersburg Art Center.

Baker spoke about some other planned activities. “We’re also doing ghost hunts this year again, we have overnight ghost hunts, which are a big crowd pleaser, “ he said. “And we have hiking, biking, your normal state park activities still on the island that we don’t want people to forget about.”

The island is open Tuesday through Sunday. The first ferry of the day leaves at 10 in the morning, and the park is open until 4:30 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Charles Hockenberry Sr.
Obituary: Hockenberry, Charles Sr.
Ravenswood Cocaine Seizure
Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance
Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance
West Virginia University-Parkersburg is close to deciding an official president for the...
WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
Click here for election results