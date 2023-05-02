Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island State Park opened to the public for the season on May 2.

WTAP spoke with park assistant superintendent Brent Baker about what’s in store for the park over the next few months. Baker highlighted upcoming nature activities like the Wings of Wonder Birds of Prey program planned for early July. Baker also highlighted the Art on the Island program, for which the park is partnering with the Parkersburg Art Center.

Baker spoke about some other planned activities. “We’re also doing ghost hunts this year again, we have overnight ghost hunts, which are a big crowd pleaser, “ he said. “And we have hiking, biking, your normal state park activities still on the island that we don’t want people to forget about.”

The island is open Tuesday through Sunday. The first ferry of the day leaves at 10 in the morning, and the park is open until 4:30 in the afternoon.

