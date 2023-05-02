Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance

Topics Vance addressed include the epidemic of fentanyl and broadband acccess.
Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance
Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WTAP) - For Senator J.D. Vance (R - Ohio) , one major problem impacting Appalachian Ohioans is the persistent epidemic of fentanyl.

Vance says responding to that epidemic means recognizing that the fentanyl in Ohio is part of the broader international trade of drugs. “There is a direct linkage between the fentanyl that’s in Appalachian Ohio and drug cartel activity at the southern border,” Vance said. “So we have to crack down on that activity, get aggressive. I think we need to send the military after the cartels, treat them like a terrorist organization, because they’ve killed far more Americans in the last five years than any international terrorist group.”

Vance said that cracking down on cartels is only one part of addressing the problem. “So much of the fentanyl is created in China, and then whether it’s through the drug cartels or through other ports of entry, it makes its way into our country. We need to really apply pressure to the communist Chinese: stop manufacturing fentanyl that you know is going to make it up into the life stream of America.”

Senator Vance has recently cosponsored legislation to address the spread of fentanyl, including a bill to permanently classify the narcotic as a schedule I drug and a bill introducing sanctions on criminal organizations and foreign persons involved in the fentanyl trade.

Senator Vance also discussed the importance of broadband access for Appalachian Ohioans. According to the Appalachian Regional Council, broadband access throughout Appalachia is lower the the national average, especially in rural regions.

Senator Vance emphasized the difficulty of getting broadband infrastructure into rural areas. “It’s more difficult terrain, it’s more difficult to get around,” he said. “All the reasons that we love Appalachia also make it hard infrastructurally to install this rural broadband.”

Nonetheless, Vance emphasized the importance of spending the money and making the effort to expand broadband access. “Whether its kids learning and doing some of their homework, whether it’s people who are remote working, you cannot do anything -- I mean, whether it’s a manufacturing facility that needs high quality broadband to actually run some of their devices and their equipment, you need high-quality broadband in southeastern Ohio,” Vance said.

Vance said that while current broadband access is lower than he’d like to see, he believes progress is being made.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Charles Hockenberry Sr.
Obituary: Hockenberry, Charles Sr.
Ravenswood Cocaine Seizure
Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season
Blennerhassett Island State Park opens for the season
West Virginia University-Parkersburg is close to deciding an official president for the...
WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president
Click here for election results