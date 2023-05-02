Discussing issues in Appalachian Ohio with Sen. J.D. Vance

OHIO (WTAP) - For Senator J.D. Vance (R - Ohio) , one major problem impacting Appalachian Ohioans is the persistent epidemic of fentanyl.

Vance says responding to that epidemic means recognizing that the fentanyl in Ohio is part of the broader international trade of drugs. “There is a direct linkage between the fentanyl that’s in Appalachian Ohio and drug cartel activity at the southern border,” Vance said. “So we have to crack down on that activity, get aggressive. I think we need to send the military after the cartels, treat them like a terrorist organization, because they’ve killed far more Americans in the last five years than any international terrorist group.”

Vance said that cracking down on cartels is only one part of addressing the problem. “So much of the fentanyl is created in China, and then whether it’s through the drug cartels or through other ports of entry, it makes its way into our country. We need to really apply pressure to the communist Chinese: stop manufacturing fentanyl that you know is going to make it up into the life stream of America.”

Senator Vance has recently cosponsored legislation to address the spread of fentanyl, including a bill to permanently classify the narcotic as a schedule I drug and a bill introducing sanctions on criminal organizations and foreign persons involved in the fentanyl trade.

Senator Vance also discussed the importance of broadband access for Appalachian Ohioans. According to the Appalachian Regional Council, broadband access throughout Appalachia is lower the the national average, especially in rural regions.

Senator Vance emphasized the difficulty of getting broadband infrastructure into rural areas. “It’s more difficult terrain, it’s more difficult to get around,” he said. “All the reasons that we love Appalachia also make it hard infrastructurally to install this rural broadband.”

Nonetheless, Vance emphasized the importance of spending the money and making the effort to expand broadband access. “Whether its kids learning and doing some of their homework, whether it’s people who are remote working, you cannot do anything -- I mean, whether it’s a manufacturing facility that needs high quality broadband to actually run some of their devices and their equipment, you need high-quality broadband in southeastern Ohio,” Vance said.

Vance said that while current broadband access is lower than he’d like to see, he believes progress is being made.

