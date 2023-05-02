Milling and paving to cause delays in Wirt County

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Minor traffic delays can be expected in Wirt County during a coming milling and paving project.

The delays will impact West Virginia Route 14 from Lucille to Two Runs, according to a statement from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The roadwork will take place from Thursday, May 4, 2023, to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

