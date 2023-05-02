Milling and paving to cause delays in Wirt County
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Minor traffic delays can be expected in Wirt County during a coming milling and paving project.
The delays will impact West Virginia Route 14 from Lucille to Two Runs, according to a statement from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The roadwork will take place from Thursday, May 4, 2023, to Saturday, June 10, 2023.
The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.
