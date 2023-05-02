Milling and paving to cause delays in Wirt County

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Minor traffic delays can be expected in Wirt County during a coming milling and paving project.

The delays will impact West Virginia Route 14 from Lucille to Two Runs, according to a statement from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The roadwork will take place from Thursday, May 4, 2023, to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Charles Hockenberry Sr.
Obituary: Hockenberry, Charles Sr.
Obituary: Wolf, Mary Margaret

Latest News

Roadwork to delay traffic in Roane County
OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers
OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers
Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase
Cocaine seized near Ravenswood after high-speed chase