The nation acknowledges May 1st as National Heatstroke Prevention Day

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today a conference was held to call safety to hot car tragedies.

According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, over 1,000 children have died from being left in a hot car and at least another 7,300 survived with different types of injuries.

For Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board, he says that making sure you never leave your child in the car is the best way to avoid any possible harm.

“My advice is never leave your kids in the car. If you’re going out of the car you can not expect it to function properly or that the kid cannot get out and that’s a completely other worry. In any circumstance whether it’s Winter or Summer it is not a good idea to leave your kid in the car but during the Summer months it’s even more critical,” said Chief Board.

Board added that while it is never okay cars have added certain safety features to remind the driver to check the backseat in the case of a parent forgetting their children in the cars.

