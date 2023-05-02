Obituary: Bedgood, Deijon Kalil

Deijon Kalil Bedgood, of Belpre, died April 21, 2023. He was born March 10, 1998, in Niagara Falls, New York, a son of Jeff Bedgood and Alicia Michelle Matthews of Niagara Falls, New York.

Deijon was the Assistant Manager for the 4th Street Taproom in Columbus, OH. He was a 2017 graduate of Belpre High School, where he played football and basketball throughout high school. He then went on to play football for Muskingum University. He attended the Celebration Center in Belpre. Deijon enjoyed fishing and he loved spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Deijon is survived by his step-mother Candice Gabriel; brothers Romario Wilkerson, Makiah Merritt, Andre Gabriel, Cleveland J. Bedgood Jr., Gage Taylor and Keyon’dre A. Bedgood; a sister SanJi Miller; grandfather Cleveland Bedgood; grandmother Katina Spencer; aunts Yolonda S. Bedgood-Davis (Reginald), Ryschelle D. Bedgood, and Twila, Belinda and Ruby Matthews; great aunts Margaret Jackson, Mariah Martin-Robinson, Virginia Martin, Dolly Martin, Juanita Martin, Evangelist Esther Martin-Freeman-Rice and Yvonne Davis; great uncles William Martin Jr., Phill Martin and Cleve Martin; several cousins and great cousins.

Deijon was preceded in death by his grandmother Edith Bedgood; great grandmother Beartha V. Martin; great grandfather William Martin Sr. and grandfather Robert Matthews.

A time of sharing from friends and family will be 4pm Saturday May 6, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be from 2-4pm Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

