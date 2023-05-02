Obituary: Burdette, Judith Ann Robinson

Judith Ann Robinson Burdette, 80, formerly of Elizabeth, WV, passed away May 1, 2023, following a short illness at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw, Indiana. Born in Wood County, WV, Judy was the daughter of the late Warren and Lucinda Snider Davis. A 1960 graduate of Wirt County High School, she retired from Wirt County Schools having been the secretary at Wirt County High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Robinson and Charles Burdette, her stepmother Mary Davis, and a brother-in-law Richard “Pete” Young.

Always active in the community, Judy was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, Woman’s Club of Elizabeth, Wirt Chapter 113 Order of Eastern Stars and past president of K of P Cemetery Association. Her joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children David (Tammy) Robinson and Lucinda (Brian) Templeman; grandchildren Matthew (Chelsey) Robinson, Kristen (Ashton) Whiteleather, Joseph (Rachel) Maze and Jordan Templeman; great grandchildren Job Robinson, Arlee Jane Robinson, MaeLynn Robinson and Colson Whiteleather; siblings Sharon Young, Warren “Stanley” (Dee) Davis and Richard (Beverly) Davis; extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Matthew Robinson officiating. Interment will be at K or P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Robinson Burdette family.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, the nurses and aides on Heritage Hall and Sarah and Megan with Transitions Hospice Care for the excellent care given to their loved one.

