Obituary: Bush, Gary Lee

Published: May. 2, 2023
Gary Lee Bush, 67, of Newport Ohio passed away April 29, 2023 at Selby General Hospital surrounded by family.  He was born December 18, 1955 in Marietta Memorial Hospital. Son of the late Willard and Betty Wallace Roush.

Gary had a heart for animals and would help anyone who he came in contact with. He was employed at Pioneer Pipe.

He is survived by his wife Marlene Thomas, son Timmy Schnell, sisters Sue Binegar, Ruth Hupp (Randy), Sandra Maunt (Chuck) Pat Sigrist (Beat), Brother Steve Bush (Suki), grandkids Connor, Audrey, and Timmy Schnell and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother David Bush.

Per his wishes there will be no service. Cremation will take place at Mid-Oho Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

