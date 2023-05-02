Obituary: Carroll, Nicholas Wade

Nicholas Wade Carroll, 31 passed away April 24, 2023 in Parkersburg.

He was born June 14, 1991 in Marietta OH. the son of Larry A. Carroll and Darlene L. Bailey Stull (Michael) of Pennsboro, WV.

He had worked in the Asphalt Paving business, Simonton Windows, Little Caesars Pizza and was currently employed at Goodwill. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and attended Landmark Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his son, Nashton Carroll of Parkersburg; His brother, Bradley Bailey of Macfarlan, WV. His sister, Alicia Carroll of Parkersburg and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Bailey of Macfarlan, WV.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Bailey Family Cemetery at Macfarlan, WV.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

