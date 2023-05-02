Obituary: Seese, Randall Blake

Randall Blake Seese, 68, of Harrisville, WV was welcomed to Heaven by his parents, Ralph and Beaulah Seese on May 1, 2023.

A 1975 graduate of Harrisville High School, he married the love of his life, Ruthie Dodd Seese on August 26, 1977.

He was the proud father of son Bart (Amanda) Seese of Ellenboro, WV and daughter Randa (Barry) Lamp of Harrisville, WV. The highlight of his life were his grandchildren Khrissa (Kennedy) Travis, Blake Seese, Gunner Stansberry, and Gracie and Zoey Lamp. Most recently, he was blessed with a precious great-granddaughter Addalynn Marie Travis who brought so much joy to his life.

Randy worked 27 years at Union Carbide in Sistersvillle, WV and 5 years at Term Energy. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, watching racing, being at family cookouts, and loving on his dog Cassie. On March 1, 2023 he gave his life to Christ and was baptized on March 12, 2023 by his grandson, Rev. Kennedy Travis. Over the last few months, he was cared for by the dedicated staff at Pine View Nursing Home and formed friendships with employees who always made sure he was cared for in the best way. His sister-in-law Sherry Hinton visited often and lifted his spirits with special treats.

Randy is survived by sisters, Shirley (Jim) Smith, Ona (Bill) McDonald, Marcial (Bob) Flanigan, and Robin (Fred) Lambert. Richard Hayes of Newport, OH was his best friend. They loved hunting together and playing jokes with each other. Finally, Sandy Brown, who he referred to as his “Adopted daughter”. He loved her visits and peach cobbler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Richard Hayes and Rev. Kennedy Travis officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmont Ridge Cemetery, Ellenboro, WV. Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday from 11-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Pine View Nursing and Rehab to feed the wildlife for patients to watch, 400 McKinley Ave., Harrisville, WV, 26362.

