Obituary: Smith, Karen Ann Plowden

Karen Ann Plowden Smith, 62, of Parkersburg WV, passed away peacefully after a short battle with metastatic breast cancer on Sunday morning April 30, 2023. Karen was born on Jan 29, 1961 to Sam and Ruth Plowden in Atlanta GA.

After Karen graduated from Westminster High School in 1979, she went to Rollins College to study English. Karen was a longstanding member of North Parkersburg Baptist church, and was greatly loved by her church family. Karen was preceded in death by her father and mother Sam and Ruth Plowden, as well as her husband, Galen Smith.

She is survived by her loving family, sons Carson and Cameron, daughter Celia, daughters in law Ashley and Claire, along with grandchildren Ellie, Ben, and Charlie, her brother and sister Johnny and Janice., and several nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved by many, and heaven is blessed to have her.

Services for Karen will be held Thursday, May 4th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 11am, Pastor Mike Towner officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11am. Karen will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Parkersburg Baptist Church, 3109 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV.

online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

