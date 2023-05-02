Obituary: Smith, Ronald Ray

Ronald Ray Smith, 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 1, 1930 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Rosco and Thelma Jones Smith. Ronald was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from the Cab Company.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Charles Smith.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg. Burial will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2pm -4 pm and 6pm – 8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

